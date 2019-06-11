Masisi-Khama tiff a boon for Botswana’s opposition

Botswana’s opposition coalition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) on Tuesday welcomed the decision by former president Ian Khama to quit the governing Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), saying this presented an opportunity for it to wrestle power from the BDP.Addressing reporters in the capital Gaborone, UDC leader Duma Boko said “it was not predictable that the former president, who is the former darling of the ruling party, will leave the party.”

“We welcome this development. We applaud these developments. It is because of these developments that UDC will form government after 2019 general elections,” Boko said.

He said the coalition plans to “form a transition team that will advise UDC executive on restructuring of government.”

“Some of the members of the restructuring team will be announced to the public in due course; some will not because of strategic reasons. Some of our advisors serve in the current government in high positions,” said Boko.

He said the UDC would have a “thinner cabinet” if it wins elections set for October.

The opposition leader criticised the current 28-member cabinet, saying it was “bigger than the backbench.”

“That is a subversion of democracy. Switzerland has seven cabinet members including the head of government,” he said.