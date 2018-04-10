Masisi pledges stronger ties with Zimbabwe

Botswana’s new President Mokgweetsi Masisi says his country is ready to strengthen political and economic ties with Zimbabwe and other countries in the spirit of building a peaceful and secure world where all live in harmony.Speaking after meeting Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare on Monday night, Masisi said he was on a regional diplomatic offensive to reassure his Southern African Development Community (SADC) neighbours of his commitment to see a prosperous and peaceful region after assuming the reigns in Botswana last week.

“We came to reassure President Mnangagwa of our bilateral relations and commitment to improve and deepen them. I came here to pay my respect,” the new Botswana leader said after the meeting.

He took over from Ian Khama as Botswana’s new leader on April 1.

Botswana hosts the SADC Secretariat and has been praised for its resolute stance in support for the observance of human rights and good governance.