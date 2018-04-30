Masisi takes regional charm offensive to Lesotho

President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana is due in the Kingdom of Lesotho on 30th April 2018, on a working visit.Foreign Affairs Ministry sources said during the visit Masisi and would hold consultative meetings with His Majesty King Letsie III of Lesotho and Dr. Motsoahae Thomas Thabane, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho.

The working visit would afford Masisi the opportunity to reiterate Botswana’s resolve and commitment to further strengthen and expand the scope of bilateral cooperation with the Kingdom of Lesotho.

“The discussions are also expected to cover regional, continental and global issues of mutual concern.”

Since taking over from former President Ian Khama in April this year, Masisi has travelled to Nambia, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique and Angola as part of strengthening bilateral relations with countries in the region.