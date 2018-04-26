Masisi unfazed by presidential succession dispute

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi said Thursday that he welcomes a case in which his presidency is being questioned, saying it enhances democracy.Fielding questions during a ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) press briefing, Masisi also said the matter was a constitutional issue and had nothing to do with him.

“I’m not worried about the case at all. Let the law take its course. In addition to that the case will strengthen democratic credentials of the country that Botswana is well known for,” he said.

According to Masisi, Botswana was founded on constitutional values and principles that were followed adding that if there was any anomaly with the constitution, it would be corrected.

“It doesn’t bother me at all. Let them (Botswana Congress Party) go ahead with the case. What I know is that my appointment is consistent with the laws of this country,” he said.

BCP argues that the constitution of the country, which provides for automatic succession, states that a president who succeeds an outgoing president should be confirmed by Parliament within seven days.

On the other hand, the Attorney General’s Chambers, which represents Masisi, insists that his appointment was in accordance with the constitution after it was amended to introduce automatic succession.