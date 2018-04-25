Masisi’s presidential ascendancy row veers into controversy

The case in which President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s ascendency to the presidency is challenged by opposition in court has veered off into controversy, with the Administration of Justice denying claims that the Chief Justice stepped in to selecting judges perceived to be executive minded.It would be recalled that the opposition Botswana Congress Party (BCP) had argued that the Constitution of the country, which provides for automatic succession, states that a president who succeeds an outgoing president should be confirmed by Parliament after seven days.

The Registrar and Master of the High Court Michael Motlhabi said that when the case was registered at the High Court in Gaborone, “our Court Records Management System (CRMS) randomly picked Justice Motswagole.”

The CRMS was put in place to prevent judge shopping by lawyers who try to game the system by pairing their cases with judges they believe are friendly to their cause.

Motswagole is seen as the most independent-minded and progressive judge in Botswana.

However, Motlhabi said contrary to claims in the local media, Chief Justice Maruping did not step in and override the CRMS choice, but acted in terms of the High Court Act, which empowers him to empanel more than one Judge.

Motlhabi said Dibotelo acted in response to a request by the Attorney General Abraham Keetshabe who wanted the matter to be heard by a panel of three judges.

“The Hon. Chief Justice proceeded to empanel two more judges namely, Hon Justices Tau and Nyamadzabo in the exercise of his powers,” said Motlhabi.

On 23 April, Motswagole in a ruling recused himself from presiding over the matter, stating thus:

“The reason for my recusal is that on and before the dispute arose, I had expressed a personal view on the provisions in issue in this matter to the Attorney-General in an informal setting.”

Motswagole further stated: “It will, therefore, seem inappropriate for me to be part of the panel to determine the same issues. A perception may be created that I have made up my mind in the event I maintain the same view. If, however, I change my view, it may appear that the Attorney General has had a prior opportunity to address me on the same issues where the opposite parties have not been afforded the same benefit.”