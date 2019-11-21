Mass arrest along Ghana-Togo border

Some 170 people suspected of planning subversive activities have been arrested in a joint security operation code-named Koudanlgou III near the Ghana-Togo border, a senior official in Accra disclosed on Thursday.The operation according to Ghana’s National Security Minister Albert Ken Dapaah was aimed at preventing terrorist activities, illegal resource extraction, drug trafficking, dealing in illicit arms, smuggling, among other transnational crimes.

In a statement issued in Accra Dapaah indicated that some of the suspects possessed illegal weapons, including locally-manufactured and foreign single/double-barrelled guns totaling 108 “without any valid document covering them”.

He said “others, too, have not had their authorisation renewed for years. Illegal miners including foreigners were also arrested at ‘Dollar Power’ near Bole in the Savana Region”.

The National Security Minister has been touring regions educating Ghanaians on the new security threat to the country which include cybercrime and terrorism.

He said some otherwise brilliant young graduates are being recruited by unscrupulous groups from the Middle East and trained to execute the plans of extremists.