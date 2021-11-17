Mass arrests of Tigrayan origin continue in Ethiopia -UN rights office

Over the past week, mass arrests of people reportedly of Tigrayan origin have continued in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa and elsewhere, the UN rights office said on Tuesday.Citing reports, OHCHR said that at least 1000 individuals are believed to have been detained by police officers the last seven days, on suspicion of being linked to the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

“Many of those detained have not been informed of the reasons for their detention, nor have they been brought before a court of law or other tribunal to review the reasons for their detention, and have not been formally charged”, said OHCHR Spokesperson Liz Throssell.

Arrests are conducted through house to house searches by security forces with support from vigilante groups who check the IDs of people on the streets.

These mass arrests have instilled such a climate of fears among officials in Addis Ababa that they could be rounded up any time if the advancing rebel forces are able to control the capital, Addis Ababa.

The Addis Ababa City Administration on Monday announced that about 32,000 militia, all drawn from different parts of the city, are taking a basic military training as part of the effort to ensure peace and security in the city.

Adanech Abiebie, Mayor of the city called on residents of the city to support them to ensure that they succeed in their work.