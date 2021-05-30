International › APA

Mass rally held across Ethiopia to oppose US intervention on internal affairs

Published on 30.05.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

Hundreds of thousands of people have joined the mass rally that took place Sunday across Ethiopia to oppose intervention by external forces on internal affairs.“Ethiopia doesn’t need a guardian”, “We demand the U.S. to rethink its stance on Ethiopia”, “We will never kneel down for external pressure”, “We elect our leaders” and “It is my dam” are among the slogans the demonstrators resonated at the rally.

The rallies were held under the theme “Voices for Freedom” across major cities of the horn African nation denouncing interference of foreign countries and organizations into Ethiopia’s internal circumstances.

Ethiopia accused the United States of meddling in its affairs after Washington announced restrictions on economic and security assistance over alleged human rights abuses during the conflict in the northern Tigray region.

In its extraordinary meeting over the weekend, the government said Ethiopia will never compromise its national interest due to diplomatic pressure and other influences made by the forces that have huge interest in the region.

“Ethiopia’s enemies assumed that they could face the risk of losing their interest as the nation is nearing to complete the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), resolving the Ethio-Eritrean disputes peacefully and ending the recent law enforcement operation against the TPLF Junta in short period of time,” Executive Committee of Prosperity Party in a statement.

