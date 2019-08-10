Mass toddler deaths prompt eSwatini crackdown

The Royal eSwatini Police Service says it is embarking on a crackdown on illegal day-care facilities following the death of 13 children in separate incidents at various centres.The deaths, most of which were attributed to negligence and poor hygiene, were recorded in the past three months in centres all over the country.

Chief Police Information and Communications Officer Superintendent Phindile Vilakati said they have roped in inspectors from the ministry of Health and all municipal councils in raiding all centres where babies are kept during the day.

“We want to ensure that the places are licensed and that they meet all the basic requirements outlined by the municipal councils and ministry of Health,” the police spokesman said.

She said it was worrisome that if children were kept under unhygienic places they would easily contract rotavirus-caused diarrhea, which has already claimed the lives of six children aged under five years.