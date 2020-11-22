Massive floods from Volcanoes Park hit Northern part of Rwanda

International › APA

Published on 22.11.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

A fresh spell of overnight incessant rains caused flooding over the weekend in several parts of Northern Rwanda at the feet of Volcanoes national park, a senior local administrative official told APA Sunday.The acting Executive secretary of Busogo sector  in Musanze district, Northern Rwanda, Claudine Kangabe, the latest rains  since Friday evening led to lakes and other water bodies overflowing  and triggering flooding in the neighboring villages.

In a near  repeat of scenes witnessed over the weekend basements of several  apartment complexes were flooded by the rain waters with the flood water  receding in most parts of Musanze, a mountainous district in Northern  Rwanda.

Earlier last week,  the Rwanda Meteorological  Agency  warned  that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning were very likely to  occur at isolated places over the North and Western parts of Rwanda.

In  January this year, the Rwandan government officially launched a Rwf35  billion($35.7 million USD) project meant to sustainably control the  frequent floods that would claim people’s lives, destroy infrastructure,  people’s homes and farmlands.

According to officials from the  Rwanda Water and Forestry Authority (RWFA),  the project will be  executed in phases between three and four years.

Major phases  will be implemented in the districts of Burera and Musanze that are  highly prone to floods from the volcanoes and infrastructure, such as  roads and buildings are wiped away in the districts by regular flash-,  it said.

