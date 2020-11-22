Massive floods from Volcanoes Park hit Northern part of Rwanda

A fresh spell of overnight incessant rains caused flooding over the weekend in several parts of Northern Rwanda at the feet of Volcanoes national park, a senior local administrative official told APA Sunday.The acting Executive secretary of Busogo sector in Musanze district, Northern Rwanda, Claudine Kangabe, the latest rains since Friday evening led to lakes and other water bodies overflowing and triggering flooding in the neighboring villages.

In a near repeat of scenes witnessed over the weekend basements of several apartment complexes were flooded by the rain waters with the flood water receding in most parts of Musanze, a mountainous district in Northern Rwanda.

Earlier last week, the Rwanda Meteorological Agency warned that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning were very likely to occur at isolated places over the North and Western parts of Rwanda.

In January this year, the Rwandan government officially launched a Rwf35 billion($35.7 million USD) project meant to sustainably control the frequent floods that would claim people’s lives, destroy infrastructure, people’s homes and farmlands.

According to officials from the Rwanda Water and Forestry Authority (RWFA), the project will be executed in phases between three and four years.

Major phases will be implemented in the districts of Burera and Musanze that are highly prone to floods from the volcanoes and infrastructure, such as roads and buildings are wiped away in the districts by regular flash-, it said.