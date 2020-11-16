Massive gas explosion destroys several businesses in Northern Rwanda

A gas explosion blew apart a business center in Musanze, a district in Northern Rwanda early Monday seriously destroying the complex, a police spokesperson in the region confirmed to APA in Kigali.Storefronts were seen destroyed, windows shattered and the roof was at least partly blown off, the Police said.

No injuries were sustained or lives lost in the incident but businesses counted heavy losses totalling 11 million Rwandan Francs (about $11,000 USD) as so little was salvaged from the fire, despite police and fire brigade making it to the spot shortly after the accident.

The past few months have been much characterised by fire outbreaks in Rwanda.

In September this year, one of the motels and market which are located in suburb of Kigali cities were gutted by a fire outbreak

Both damaged facilities were recently closed as a way of COVID-19 prevention and were yet to be opened at the time of fire outbreak.

In August last year, about a dozen bar and restaurant businesses in Nyabugogo, one of the crowded markets located in the suburb of Kigali city incurred severe losses due to a night fire outbreak.

Three month before about 5 fires were registered especially between January and June last year in the famous carpentry hubs of Gisozi and Kimironko, two suburbs of Kigali city.