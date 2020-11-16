International › APA

Happening now

Massive gas explosion destroys several businesses in Northern Rwanda

Published on 17.11.2020 at 00h21 by APA News

A gas explosion blew apart a business center in Musanze, a district in Northern Rwanda early Monday seriously destroying the complex, a police spokesperson in the region confirmed to APA in Kigali.Storefronts were seen destroyed, windows shattered and the roof was at least partly blown off, the Police said.

No  injuries were sustained or lives lost in the incident but businesses  counted heavy losses totalling 11 million Rwandan Francs (about $11,000  USD) as so little was salvaged from the fire, despite police and fire  brigade making it to the spot shortly after the accident.

The past few months have been much characterised by fire outbreaks in Rwanda.

In  September this year, one of the motels and  market which are located in   suburb of Kigali cities were gutted by a fire outbreak

Both  damaged facilities were recently closed as a way of COVID-19 prevention  and were yet to be opened at the time of fire outbreak.

In August  last year, about a dozen bar and restaurant businesses in Nyabugogo,  one of the crowded markets located in the suburb of Kigali city incurred  severe losses due to a night fire outbreak.

Three month before  about 5 fires were registered especially between January and June last  year  in the famous carpentry hubs of Gisozi and Kimironko, two suburbs  of Kigali city.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top