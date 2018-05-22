MasterCard Foundation to empower 30m African youths

Published on 22.05.2018 at 11h21 by APA News

The President of MasterCard Foundation, Ms. Reeta Roy, a multinational firm, has said the

Foundation is targeting to empower 30 million young Africans economically.

Roy, who made this known when she visited the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu in his office

in Abuja on Monday, noted that the Foundation is meeting with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well

as the private sector to understand their priority areas where they can collaborate to engage the youths.

“Nigeria has the capacity and we are meeting with government agencies to identify sectors

of growth to the economy and we will align ourselves to see how we can engage the youth.

“We are interested in the area of digital economy and agriculture is also a critical sector

where we can focus on because the issue of food security is crucial,” Roy said.

She said in recent years the Foundation had invested $2 billion in the continent to support

development.

The Foundation focuses on improving the bad economic situation in developing countries

through youths empowerment and provision of financial aid to people living in the rural areas.

Responding, the minister said that Nigeria was committed to moving the country’s economy

from depending on commodities to a knowledge-based economy.

He said in view this, the Federal Government was reviewing the existing applications of

science and technology to optimise their impacts on the economy

“Nigeria is a country with a big population and the largest economy in Africa, so we must

emphasise local production and in turn create jobs.

“This can only be achieved by proper application of science and technology as there is need

to move from commodity-based economy to a knowledge-based economy,” he said.

According to him, this will guarantee increased production and ensure that the nation

Engages in manufacturing those things that are imported as well as export goods.

He said the country would ensure there were incentives that would encourage investors to

produce those commodities that Nigerians consume in large quantities.

“By so doing we are fighting extreme poverty, creating jobs and ensuring peaceful

environment for people to operate. This will also go a long way in controlling crime because

any person who is meaningfully engaged will think twice before getting involved in crime,” the minister added.