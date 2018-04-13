Maurice Kamto, next Presidential candidate in line?

Except a last minute miracle, the President of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement is set to be fully invested and backed this weekend as the party’s flag bearer for the upcoming Presidential election.

It promises to be a long weekend for the party as its congress opens this Friday at the Yaounde congress hall as delegates converge from all the four corners of the national territory.

The party will proceed on Friday to elect executives of the women and youth wings while on Saturday, the party’s flag bearer at the upcoming Presidential election will be designated.

Maurice Kamto could certainly become the next person in line to throw his hat in the ring against Paul Biya after Akere Muna, and the SDF’s Joshua Osih.