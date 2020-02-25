Maurice Kamto returns to Cameroon tomorrow after international tour

Cameroon’s prominent opposition leader, Maurice Kamto of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement returns to home land tomorrow Wednesday, February 26, 2020 after a one-month international tour in Europe and America.

According to sources, he is expected at the Douala International Airport where he will be welcomed by CRM supporters who are said to be mobilising themselves ahead of tomorrow’s welcome event.

Maurice Kamto left Cameroon at the end of the month of January to meet his supporters abroad and reportedly thank them for standing by him all through his detention period that is, from January to October 2019.

He returns home after holding two main rallies on February 1, 2020 in Paris, France and the other one on February 9 in Washington DC.

Besides that, he appeared at the International Court of Justice at the Hayelast week where he defended Equatorial Guinea in a case pitting the latter with France over the alleged ill-gotten possessions of Teodoro Obiang.

Having called for a boycott of the February 9 twin elections before his departure to Europe, Maurice Kamto granted a press conference after the elections had taken place.

During this press briefing, he expressed satisfaction with the reported rate of abstention which according to him was a sign that Cameroonians had manifested their rejection of President Biya’s politics.