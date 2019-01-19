Maurice Kamto sues Cameroon to AU over electoral fraud, Anglo crisis

The leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto has sued the government of Cameroon to the African Union over the crisis in the North West and South West regions of the country and what he describes as “electoral fraud”.

The filing of a suit was the main reason of his trip in Addis Ababa on November 16 during the 11 extraordinary nsummit of the African Union.

During a press conference on Tuesday January 26 at the headquarters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement at Odza, Yaounde, Maurice Kamto confirmed he was in Addis Ababa to file a petition against the Government of Cameroon during the AU summit.

He however said the AU session could not look into the question due to the limited time they had to discuss a wide range of issues but promised to put the matter on the table during the next ordinary session.

“I will inform (the press) on the outcome of the petition when the AU tables the matter, whether positive or negative,” Maurice Kamto said

During his stay in Addis Ababa, Maurice Kamto also had the opportunity to meet with several African leaders notably Paul Kagame but declined to reveal details of their conversations.

He however frowned at the African Union for ignoring happenings in Cameroon for the past years but quick to react in other countries when similar situations arise.

“I expected the African Union to send a delegation to Cameroon to investigate war crimes in the North West and South West regions but nothing has happened so far and people continue to die everyday,” Kamto said.

Kamto who was declared runner up of the October 7 Presidential election by the Constitutional Council continues to dispute the results of the elections and said he wanted the African Union to take a look at the results.