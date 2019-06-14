Mauritania condemns attack on Saudi airport

The government of Mauritania, in a statement copied to APA on Friday, strongly condemned the attack on Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia, causing the injury of 26 civilians of different nationalities, including three women and two children.“We condemn with utmost energy this terrorist attack. We express our support and solidarity to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all that is likely to affect the preservation of its security, the integrity of its territory and its central role in the region and the world,” the press release reads.

The attack on Abha Airport occurred on Wednesday. It was later claimed by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia. The Mauritanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation has stated that “targeting civilian infrastructure and inhabited areas and frightening innocent people living in safety is an act contrary to international customs, values and conventions.”

Mauritania, linked by privileged relations with Saudi Arabia, supports the Saudi coalition engaged in Yemen. However, it continues to maintain diplomatic relations with Tehran, Riyadh’s sworn enemy.