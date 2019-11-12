Mauritania crack down on twenty private clinics

About 20 private clinics in the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott have been closed by the authorities for illicit activity, Health ministry sources told APA.By Mohamed Moctar

The clinics, most of which are dental offices, are accused of working without accreditation, according to the sources.

They were closed by inspection teams under the Ministry of Health and accompanied by police and gendarmes.

The owners of the clinics were arrested and interrogated by the police for violating legislation that prohibits private medical practice without authorization.

The crackdown is part of a rigorous policy announced by the new Mauritanian Minister of Health which enjoys broad support from national public opinion, particularly social media users.

The new policy provides for the closure of all clinics, laboratories or pharmacies that work illegally or do not comply with all applicable laws.

It contains the much-awaited implementation by the public of a decision to move at least 200 metres away from large open pharmacies in the vicinity of Nouakchott’s main hospitals.

This measure is particularly criticized by investors in drug distribution who say they fear the destruction of hundreds of millions of ouguiyas injected into the sector and the loss of jobs.