Mauritania detains around 20 Senegalese for illegal fishing

About 20 Senegalese fishermen are currently being held in a police station in Nouakchott accused of illegal fishing, security source in the Mauritanian capital told APA on Thursday.They were reportedly arrested a week ago in the economic capital Nouadhibou, while fishing illegally in Mauritanian waters, and transferred to Nouakchott.

It is expected that they will be deported to Senegal, based on Mauritanian fisheries regulations.

Nouakchott and Dakar are linked by a fisheries agreement that regulates the activity of Senegalese fishermen in Mauritanian waters.

The agreement only provides for symbolic financial compensation, but requires Senegalese pirogues to land their catches in a Mauritanian port before taking them to their country.

However, Senegalese fishermen do not like this arrangement, as their catches risk being spoilt before reaching their destination.

Faced with this concern, the Mauritanians have granted a grace period pending the construction of fishing jetty near the border with Senegal.