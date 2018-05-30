Mauritania: French MPs on visit to G5-Sahel

A delegation from the French National Assembly is currently on a fact-finding visit to Mauritania, as part of an initiative on the appropriation of Sahelian partnerships through parliamentarians, the head of the delegation, Jacques Maire said in Nouakchott on Wednesday.The initiative “simply aims to democratize” G5-Sahel partnerships in both development and security, Mr. Maire, also the Vice-Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the French National Assembly said.

Speaking to reporters at the end of a meeting with Mauritanian President, Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, the French parliamentarian stressed that the initiative also seeks to ensure that “our parliaments work together to improve the effectiveness’ of cooperation .

Jacques Maire and President Aziz also discussed the situation in the Sahel region and the specific situation facing Mauritania.

“This happens,” Maire said, “to transform aid into real progress for the population both in terms of security and development, despite the difficulties of its situation and those related to donors.”

The head of the French parliamentary delegation also said that he had discussed with his host the challenges in neighboring countries, such as Mali, Niger, Chad and Burkina Faso, as the other G5 Sahel members, alongside Mauritania.

“We are aware that by October, which will be the moment of this interparliamentary meeting on the Sahel, we will have created the conditions for a very good positioning of the parliaments to help this partnership,” he concluded.