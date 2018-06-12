Mauritania gets new foreign minister in cabinet reshuffle

Smael Ould Cheikh Ahmed, a former UN special envoy for Yemen between April 2015 and February 2018, has been appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, replacing Isselkou Ould Ahmed Izid Bih who was dropped from the government.This was announced in a communique issued Monday by the Presidency in Nouakchott reporting a cabinet reshuffle.

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism was entrusted to the former Minister Delegate Khadijetou Mint Mbareck Fall, who replaced Naha Mint Hamdi Ould Mouknass, who was appointed Minister of Social Affairs, Childhood and Family.

A newcomer, Marieme Mint Bilal, was given the portfolio of Youth and Sports, and former holder, Mohamed Ould Djibril, dismissed.

The former Minister of Relations with Parliament and Civil Society, Awa Sheikh Sidiya Tandia, was also dismissed and replaced by the Minister of Culture and Handicrafts who is also the government spokesman, Mohamed Lemine Ould Cheikh.