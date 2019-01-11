Mauritania institutes national day against discriminatory practices

A national day against discriminatory practices has been instituted in Mauritania and will be marked on 9 January each year, Justice minister, Dia Moctar Malal announced in a draft decree approved by a Council of Ministers’ meeting.Moctar Malal who was addressing a press briefing on Thursday evening in Nouakchott, said the Mauritanian constitution stipulates in its first article that “the Republic guarantees to all citizens equality before the law, without any distinction based on origin, ethnicity, sex or other.”

He added that his country adopted a law in 2018 on the fight against discrimination, explaining that this text is so far little known by the public.

According to him, the institution of the national day against discriminatory practices complements this law and fight against discriminatory practices throughout the country.

9 January fell on Wednesday when the ruling majority held a popular march in Nouakchott to denounce “extremism and incitement to hatred”.