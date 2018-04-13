Mauritania: Internet Connection restored

International › APA

Published on 13.04.2018 à 14h21 by APA News

Internet connections in Mauritania returned to normal Thursday after two weeks of failure of the undersea cable located off the Atlantic coast, reports in Nouakchott said Friday.A team of European engineers Tuesday began repair work on the cable, which lasted three days.

The damaged cable affected Internet connections in several African countries, including Mauritania, where it caused slowness in the work of the administration, as well as in public institutions and private companies.

Internet services are provided in Mauritania by the subsidiaries of three different operators: Mauritel (Maroc Télécom), Mattel (Tunisie Telecom) and Chinguitel (Sudatel).

