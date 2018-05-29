Mauritania: Merciful weather makes Ramadan bearable

Those observing the Ramadan in Mauritania are experiencing something of a reprieve thanks to mercies from the heavens during the blessed month.Since fasting began on 17 May the country’s teeming mass of Muslim have had an inclement weather to thank for the relative ease with which Muslims observe this most sacred of months in the Islamic calendar.

It is a far cry from the oppressive heat that used to characterize the blessed month of Ramadan for the Muslim community in the recent past.

With the weather unusually merciful, Mauritanians have gone into supplication with keener interest, immersing themselves in serious devotion to their faith by reciting the Holy Qur’an or attending sermons and sessions o on theology being held inside mosques and libraries throughout the land.

The religious activities which are omnipresent will last throughout the entire holy month with a peak expected on the occasion of the Night of Fate (Leyletoul Ghadr), described in the Quran as being greater than a thousand nights in relation to attracting God’s beneficence.

Like elsewhere in the Muslim world, during such an auspicious night, streets in Mauritania bustle with people doubling their supplication to God for the supposed rewards that this extra effort bring.

Out of respect for those fasting, others not observing it for health reasons abstain from eating, drinking or smoking in the open.

The emptiness of the streets contrasts sharply with the scenes in mosques where some hear readings of the Qoran or preaching by scholars.

Others overwhelmed by the pangs of hunger fall asleep on cushy rugs of the places of worship.

Many among those spending their day in such atmosphere would even break their fast in the mosque in an air of festivity.

The breaking consists of usually a couple of dates in conformity with the traditions of the Prophet Mohamed (PBUH).

A soup of vegetables, milk and hibiscus juice follow.

Taken as a sort of appetizer, this first meal is suspended so as to leave time for people to head to mosques to perform protracted prayers called “tarawih” (supererogatory prayers) which last for one hour, after which they rush back for the main course.

In Mauritania like in several Arab countries, the main Ramadan dish is “tajin” which is made of red or white meat (chicken or fish) with rice or even couscous.

“Before going to bed, we prepare and take a sort of porridge called souhour”, Mustapha Ould Abidine tells APA.

But what he especially craves for during the day is a cup of tea.

“During the first days of Ramadan I always suffer annoying headaches for not taking tea” he complains.

In order to provide young people with the food they need during this blessed month, the Mauritanian authorities have, as usual launched the “Operation Ramadan” a scheme making available vital foodstuffs to less privileged neighborhoods.

Food prices meant for the poor are discounted by the half.

This operation, which cost the public treasury 114 million ouguiyas ($3.2 million), has made available 1,360 tons of sugar, 544 tons of pasta, 300 tons of table oil, 100 tons of dry milk, 400 tons of potatoes and 300 tons of onions.

Although beneficial, the measure is not hailed by all.

According to Oummou Keita, a housekeeper the authorities should include meat in the list of subsidized products because it is one of the most utilized foods during Ramadan in addition to being the most expensive product.