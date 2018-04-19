Mauritania: National Charter for Change decries composition of CENI

The National Charter for Change in Mauritania (CNA), which brings together former ministers, members of the dissolved senate, human rights activists, media professionals and independent figures, has denounced the composition of the independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), made public Wednesday in Nouakchott.”We denounce the exclusion of some members of the opposition in this formation, after it proclaimed its right to participation and its intention to take part in elections,” the CNA said in a statement released Thursday in Nouakchott.

Municipal and legislative elections are scheduled in Mauritania later this year, while a presidential election will be held in 2019.

In its statement, the recently-launched Charter also criticized the sidelining of the institution of the democratic opposition, “which legally represents the opposition” bemoaning “an unjustified breach of the law and democratic traditions.”

The CNA also said the manner in which the members of the Electoral Commission were designated “arouses concerns because it aggravates the political crisis, and further erodes trust between the political actors.

“The country rather needs calming the political atmosphere instead of continuing on the path of confrontation and exclusion.”