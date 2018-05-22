Mauritania: No customs duty on livestock feed – Minister

Mauritania’s minister of Economy and Finance, Moctar Ould Diay, announced Monday a decision to exempt livestock feed from customs duty.Ould Diay told MPs in Nouakchott the decision comes into effect on 1st June, and that it was part of the government’s efforts to alleviate the effects of drought in the country, and support state interventions for the availability of animal feed.

It would be recalled that the National Federation of Farmers and the National Group for Pastoral Cooperation in Mauritania called on the government on 12 May to take concrete measures to counter speculation in the price of livestock feed.

They also asked the state to increase the quantity and quality of animal feed in the country.

Mauritania is experiencing a severe drought this year due to an acute rainfall shortage that has affected livestock and crops.

In Mauritania, livestock contributes 10% to gross domestic product and is the main source of income for three quarters of the population.