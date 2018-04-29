Mauritania, OADA sign pilot scheme

Published on 29.04.2018 at 18h21 by APA News

Mauritania has signed a joint pilot program of technical cooperation with the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD).The Mauritanian News Agency (AMI) reported on Sunday that the two-year program was signed by the Minister of Agriculture, Lemina Mint El Ghotob Ould Momma, and Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Adem Dakhiri, the AOAD Director General.

The signing came on the sidelines of the 35th AOAD General Assembly in Amman, Jordan.

Under this joint pilot program, the AODA is committed to providing technical support to the Mauritanian Agriculture ministry in the area of wheat cultivation, rice seed production and algae control water in irrigated areas.

It also provides support for market gardening, growing fruit trees and producing livestock feed.

The Mauritanian ministry covers other costs related to land development and the provision of agricultural materials and inputs.