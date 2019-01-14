Mauritania: Opposition against move to amend constitution

Mauritanian opposition parliamentarians are against attempts by their colleagues in the majority camp to amend the country’s constitution, to legitimize a third term for President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz.“We strongly condemn this violation of the Constitution and declare our determination to address it by all legal means, whatever the cost,” the MPs said in a statement issued Monday in Nouakchott.

A group of legislators in majority camp submitted a petition for signature by parliamentarians to amend the constitution to remove the limitation on the number of presidential terms of office, set at a maximum of two terms of five years each.

“We stand ready to protect the Constitution by all peaceful means and means,” the document said.

“We’re calling on our fellow MPs to join in a sacred union at this crucial time in the history of our country to confront any attempt to undermine the constitution,” the opposition statement added.

They also called on the initiators of the petition “to put an immediate end to it” and made them “bear full responsibility for any adverse consequences for the security, stability and unity of the country that may ensue.”

The opposition declaration also welcomed the “widespread public rejection of such dangerous initiatives”, and reiterated the opposition’s call on all living forces to remain firm on their commitment to the country’s constitution.

Elected president in 2009 and re-elected in 2014, Ould Abdel Aziz will have to step down in June. He has already declared, on several occasions, that he will not seek to have the constitution amended in order to continue stay in power.