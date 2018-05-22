Mauritania: Over 16,000 children ‘vunerable’

Mauritania’s Social Affairs, Childhood and Family Affairs minister, Maimouna Mint Mohamed Taghi has warned that 16,469 children in the country are vulnerable.“These are undocumented and unschooled or children who are victims of hard work” she told Tuesday’s opening of a workshop reviewing the country’s National Child Protection Strategy.

The purpose of the workshop is to submit to various stakeholders in the field of child protection, a draft strategy drawn up by experts designated as part of cooperation between Mauritania, UNICEF and the non-governmental organization SOS Children.

The minister emphasized that preparing children and protecting their rights are a fundamental pillar of the national program which “sees in every child the country’s hope for a bright future.”

She recalled that Nouakchott had ratified international conventions and charters relating to children’s rights, while working to develop the country’s own legal system to render it coherent with pertinent issues facing the world today.

According to her, this strategy is based on a comprehensive, integrated approach aimed at improving the situation of the average child, while taking into account national socio-cultural specificities.

“So far, as part of implementing this strategy, ten regional registration bodies and 30 municipal child protection systems were set up to coordinate the efforts of all stakeholders in this area” Mrs. Mohamed Taghi concluded.