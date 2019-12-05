Mauritania: Overt 50 migrants die in shipwreck

Fifty-eight migrants died Wednesday after their makeshift boat capsized in Mauritanian waters, the Interior Ministry said in a statement copied to APA on Thursday.Some 85 people survived the sinking but 1ten them are in a situation that requires emergency hospitalization, the statement said, adding that the tragedy took place off Guelb Ejmel, not far from Nouadhibou.

According to the statement, between 150 and 180 people, including women and especially young people aged 20 to 30 were aboard the boat, which had left Banjul to sail to Spain.

“All survivors, the statement noted, have received the necessary assistance and are humanely treated,” in line with “the rules of hospitality that require human solidarity, African brotherhood and hospitality.”

For the sake of transparency, the embassies and consulates of the countries where the passengers hail from were involved in the rescue operation, the ministry reassures, adding that the Ministry of Justice has been asked to investigate the circumstances of the accident.

Security sources in Nouadhibou indicate that the victims’ bodies were buried last night in individual graves outside the city.