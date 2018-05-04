Mauritania plans camel exports to Libya

Mauritania is poised to export some 3,000 camels to Libya on the basis of a permit issued by the government in Nouakchott a few days ago, a reliable source disclosed on Friday.The authorization was issued in conformity with Mauritanian legislation and followed the Livestock ministry’s green light.

The export will take place through the port of Nouakchott, used for the first time in an operation of this scope.

To this end, purchasing points were set up in Nouakchott to allow cattle breeders and traders to exhibit their animals.

Pastoralists expect to cash in on this opportunity after they were badly affected by a protracted drought last year.

Mauritania suffered an acute rainfall deficit which severely affected its agro-pastoral sector.

The country has about 1,500,000 camels, according to the latest official statistics.