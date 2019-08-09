Mauritania PM forms new gov’t

Published on 09.08.2019 at 13h21 by APA News

The Prime Minister of Mauritania, Ismail Ould Bedde Ould Sheikh Sidiya, has formed a new government, the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement seen by APA on Thursday.According to the statement, the new cabinet consists of 25 members, including five women.

Aside from five ministers of the previous government, all other appointees to the cabinet are new faces.

The Prime Minister was appointed a week ago by President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, who won the June 22, 2019 presidential election.

The following is the composition of the new Mauritanian government:

Minister of Justice: Dr. Haimouda Ould Ramdane,

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Mauritanians Living Abroad: Ismael Ould Cheikh Ahmed,

Minister of National Defense: Hanena Ould Sidi,

Minister of Interior and Decentralization: Dr. Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug,

Minister of Economy and Industry: Ckeikh El Kebir Ould MoulayTaher

Minister of Finance: Mohamed Lemine Ould Dhehbi,

Minister of Islamic Affairs and Original Education: Dah Ould Sidi Ould Amar Taleb,

Minister of Basic Education and National Education Reform: Adama Sonko

Minister of Secondary Education and Technical and Vocational Training: Mohamed Malainine Ould Eyih,

Minister of Petroleum, Mines and Energy: Mohamed Ould Abdel Vetah,

Minister of Public Service, Labor and Modernization of Administration: Dr. Camara Saloum Mohamed

Minister of Health: Dr. Nezhirou Ould Hamed,

Minister of Fisheries and Maritime Economy: Nani Ould Chrougha

Minister of Trade and Tourism: Mahmoud Sid’Ahmed

Minister of Housing, Town Planning and Spatial Planning: Khadijettou Mint Bouka

Minister of Rural Development: Dy Ould Zein

Minister of Equipment and Transportation: Mohamedou Ould M’Haïmid

Minister of Water and Sanitation: Naha Mint Mouknass

Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Information and Communication Technologies: Dr. Sidi Ould Salem,

Minister of Culture, Handicrafts and Relations with Parliament, also Government Spokesman: Dr. Sidi Mohamed Ould Ghaber,

Minister of Employment, Youth and Sports: Dr. Taleb Ould Sid’Ahmed

Minister of Social Affairs, Children and Family Affairs: Dr. Neina Kane

Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development: Mariem Bekaye

Minister, Government Permanent Secretary: Niang Djibril

Deputy Minister to the Minister of Economy and Industry in charge of Investment Promotion and Industrial Development: Habib Ould Ham.