Mauritania: Polio vaccination drive targets 740K+ children

Some 744,834 Mauritanian children aged between 0 and 5 years are being targeted by a polio vaccination campaign that began Friday across the country, APA can report from Nouakchott.The four-day campaign is a joint operation with West African countries.

Mauritanian Health Minister Kane Boubacar, his Social Affairs counterpart and the WHO and UNICEF representatives in the country opened the campaign in a Nouakchott neighbourhood.

The campaign aims to confirm, if necessary, the total and irreversible eradication of this potentially life-threatening and debilitating disease in particularly vulnerable children.

No cases of poliomyelitis have been recorded in Mauritania for several years.

Meanwhile, the organizers of the campaign are using various means of communication, especially text messages by phone, to make mothers aware of the need to vaccinate their children.

They have also engaged local NGOs, religious leaders and opinion leaders in the exercise.