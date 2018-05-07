Mauritania: Public workers go on strike

Public workers in Mauritania have staged a general strike on Monday after three weeks of sporadic work stoppages, APA reports from Nouakchott.The exercise is considered the first of its kind in the public sector.

The disgruntled strikers are demanding a wage rise and alignment with those of foreign doctors, the generalization of health insurance and free access to treatment for all Mauritanians in case of in emergency.

They furthermore demand the eradication of counterfeit medicines and the creation of conditions enabling doctors to continue their training.

The two unions announced last week their intention to intensify the pressure if the government does not fully address their grievances.

They estimated that the gradual strike in recent weeks has had a 95% success rate, noting that their move came after a year and a half of unfruitful talks.

“The carrot and stick approach and empty rounds of negotiations will have no effect on them,” they warned, not ruling the possibility of constructive talks.