Mauritania records second Covid-19 case

Mauritanian Health Minister Mohamed Nedhirou Hamed confirmed Wednesday in Nouakchott the country’s first second coronavirus case.By Mohamed Moctar

The case involved a maid who works for a foreign family living in Nouakchott who returned to Mauritania ten days ago, the minister said.

The Health Minister added that the patient and the members of the family she works for have been quarantined in accordance with the practices followed in such cases to prevent the spread of the virus.

The first case of Covid-19 in Mauritania was reported last Friday on an Australian national who arrived in Nouakchott from Europe a few days earlier.

He too was placed in isolation along with the people he had contacts with since his arrival.