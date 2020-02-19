Mauritania, Senegal poised to work for AfCFTA success

Mauritanian President, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani and his Senegalese counterpart, Macky Sall, on Tuesday evening, reiterated in Nouakchott their common will to work for the success of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and more generally, the achievement of the objectives of the African Union Agenda 2063.In the final communiqué released at the end of President Sall’s 48-hour official visit to Mauritania, the two Heads of State also stressed the need to establish a broad continental and international coalition to eradicate terrorism and violent extremism in Africa, particularly in the Sahel and in Libya.

With regard to security, Ghazouani and Sall agreed to deepen collaboration between their governments, in order to prevent and fight more effectively against cross-border crime in all its forms, in particular terrorism, violent extremism, illegal migration, arms smuggling and drugs, as well as money laundering.

As for energy matters, they hailed the concerted efforts made by the two countries to develop cooperation in this sector, and expressed their common desire to maintain and even intensify them.

They particularly called for a review of the geological results obtained from the research undertaken, in collaboration with universities and research institutions in the two countries.

Regarding fisheries, the two leaders have given instructions to the ministers responsible for this area to take all the necessary measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the said sector.

They also urged their two governments to initiate consultations on the marketing of livestock, including 45 days ahead of Tabaski Day (Eid al-Adha), in order to adequately supply the Senegalese market with Mauritanian sheep.

Besides, the two presidents welcomed the first initiatives taken as part of the concerted and sustainable management of the Senegalese-Mauritanian Aquifer Basin (BASM) which groups The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania and Senegal and, at in this regard, urged the two governments to continue their efforts, in association with the other parties, to achieve the agreed objectives, the statement said.

As for the Palestinian issue, Ghazouani and Sall reaffirmed their unflinching support for a peaceful, fair and lasting solution to the conflict on the basis of the principles of international laws set out in all the relevant United Nations resolutions for the creation of an independent Palestinian State, having East Jerusalem as its capital.

Considering multilateral issues, they in particular, reiterated the need for a comprehensive reform of the United Nations system, including the Security Council, so as to ensure the equitable representation of all member states, and to reflect the current geopolitics reality.

The two heads of state also renewed their commitment to the common African stance expressed in the Ezulwini Consensus, adopted in 2005 by the African continent for a more representative and democratic Security Council of the United Nations.