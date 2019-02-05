Mauritania: Seven gold diggers killed in road accident

Seven Mauritanian gold diggers were killed last night in a road accident in the north of the country, security and medical sources in Zouerate, more than 600 kilometers north of Nouakchott confirmed.Six of the miners died on the spot.

The seventh who sustained serious injuries succumbed to his wounds, the same sources said, adding that the truck transporting them had overturned.

A dozen other passengers were injured in the accident.

They were heading home from gold panning with a quantity of rocks containing gold.

The gold mining areas in the north and north-west of Mauritania have, in recent years, witnessed many fatal accidents, most of which were due to artisanal mine collapses.