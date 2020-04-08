Mauritania stockpiling 20,000 tonnes of fish amid Covid-19 uncertainty

The Mauritanian Ministry of Fisheries has decided to build a stock of up to 20,000 tonnes of fish intended exclusively for local consumption, according to Permanent Secretary, El Alya Mint Menkouss.By Mohamed Moctar

This measure comes against the backdrop of a slowdown in economic activities, due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

To this end, technical commissions have been set up in Nouadhibou to facilitate food stock of 10,000 tonnes of fish withdrawn from export circuits, Mint Menkouss said.

He was bringing on Tuesday evening in Nouakchott, his department’s financial contribution to the Special Fund for Social Solidarity and the Fight against Coronavirus that was recently created.

Another 10,000 tonnes will be supplied by private operators in the sector and intended for the National Fish Distribution Company to supply urban centers, she added.

The Permanent Secretary also explained that these actions follow the exemption from taxes and duties enjoyed by traditional fishermen for the rest of 2020, as part of a plan mooted by Mauritanian president, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, to counter the adverse economic effects of the Covid-19.

She said in this regard, to facilitate the task for operators in the sector, small-scale fishing boats were authorized to land their catches at various points, stressing that effective control is exercised over foreign vessels for a strict compliance with the measures taken to prevent coronavirus.

Mint Menkouss also reported the installation of new fish outlets in Nouakchott and Kaedi, and the increase in the quantities of fish offered for sale at reduced prices in these two major cities subject to containment.