Mauritania, Sudan sign agric conventions

The joint technical and agricultural commission between Mauritania and Sudan has signed a number of conventions, as part of revitalizing farming cooperation agreement reached in 2007.They also covered the implementation of the terms of the executive program signed by the two countries in May 2018, APA can report on Friday.

The new agreements concern a work plan covering the period 2018-2020.

In particular, they provide for Khartoum to welcome a first group of Mauritanian experts in market gardening and fruit tree cultivation in November and a second in green cattle feed in December of the same year.

A third group of Mauritanian experts in water retention and a fourth in land management and irrigation are expected in Sudan in April 2019.

As for the Mauritanian side, it will welcome Sudan’s experts in date-palm production and pest control in July and others in wheat cultivation in December 2019, to support the Sudanese technical staff.

A third group of Sudanese experts in modern irrigation techniques and standardization will also come to Mauritania in January 2019, while a fourth in agricultural investment and partnerships through pilot farm management will stay there in February of the same year.

The conventions also cover the areas of development and coordination with international and regional institutions.

They were signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Mauritanian Ministry of Agriculture, Ahmedou Ould Bouh, and his Sudanese counterpart, Bedreddine Cheikh Mohamed El-Hassen.