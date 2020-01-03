Mauritania: Telecom regulator imposes $3.6m fine on mobile operators

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority in Mauritania (ARE) has imposed heavy fines on the three mobile operators in the country as sanctions for breached their obligations.According to local media reports, the largest of the three operators, Mauritel, which is a Mauritanian-Moroccan partnership, was fined 86 million ouguiya MRU (about $2.2 million).

The reports said that a statement released in Nouakchott on Thursday by ARE stated that 33 million ouguiya MRU (about $862,000) was imposed on the operator Chinguitel, a subsidiary of the Sudanese company, Sudatel with a Mauritanian joint venture.

Mauritanian-Tunisian operator Mattel was fined 24 million ouguiya MRU (about $627,000).

The regulatory authority disclosed that it has invited the three companies to send their observations and reactions to the penalties, which according to it, is in line with the laws and regulations in force.

It added that the grounds invoked in the letters from the operators are not pertinent to justify the breach of their contractual obligations.

Mobile phone services provided by the three operators in the Mauritanian market are regularly criticized by consumers, especially in the country’s hinterland.