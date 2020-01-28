Mauritania to apply free trade deal with ECOWAS

Mauritania will soon implement the free trade agreement with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouan has said.By Mohamed Moctar

The Mauritanian leader who has not set a date for this, made the announcement on Monday in Rosso (200 kilometers south of Nouakchott) at a meeting with farmers.

It was at the end of a whistle-stop tour to the region, during which he launched a major agricultural program.

The agreement with ECOWAS is important for persistent workers who care about the quality of their production, but it does not serve the lazy, he warned.

The Mauritanian head of state called on his compatriots to prepare to enter th West African market to export extra production in farming, livestock, fishing, among others.

“We must find an outlet for locally produced food”, he urged, insisting that the lack of vigilance and competitiveness does not serve the rules of the free market.

“We can only take advantage of these rules if we develop the quality of our products”, Mr. Ghazouani added.