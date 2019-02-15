Mauritania to build irrigation pumping station on Senegal River

The Mauritanian Minister of Rural Development, Lemina Mint Elghotob has announced that her office plans to build a pumping station on the Senegal River for an irrigation scheme that would cover 65,000 hectares of cultivable land.Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday evening in Nouakchott, the minister assured citizens that to achieve this objective, nearly 11,000 hectares in irrigated areas have been developed and rehabilitated over the past decade.

Such efforts, she said, have made it possible to protect the national staple by increasing the area under rice, which is now highly valued by local consumers.

Referring to the semi-rainy terrain, the minister reported the distribution of 4,300 tonnes of traditional cereal seeds and a large assortment of agricultural tools.

Some 60,000 hectares of agricultural land have been protected through the installation of more than four million metres of barbed wire and fences, she added.

Turning to the areas characterized by oases, the minister revealed that her department has built numerous irrigation networks that have irrigated 270,000 date palms, including 85,000 newly planted according to technical recommendations.

In light of this she also spoke about the construction and equipping of the first unit for the conservation and storage of dates and vegetables in the country and the creation of an oasis laboratory in the city of Atar (400 kilometres north of Nouakchott).