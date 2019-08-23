Mauritania to conduct census for citizens in diaspora

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, speaking on Thursday in Nouakchott, declared that his department was intended to conduct a census of all Mauritanians settled abroad.He told a press conference that the census would take place before the end of the current year. The head of Mauritanian diplomacy also announced that a conference on this theme would be held in Nouakchott, in the summer of 2020.

In addition, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed said the census would allow the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation to rationalize its services, to take into account emerging priorities. Thus, he argued that the survey of Mauritanians Abroad “will provide us with a logical basis for opening new consulates and strengthening relations with countries where we have strong communities.”