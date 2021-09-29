Mauritania to erect embassy complex in Rabat

Inspired by Mauritanian architectural art, the diplomatic complex will host the services of the embassy and the residence of the ambassador of Mauritania to Morocco.The laying of the foundation stone for the construction of the new diplomatic complex took place in Rabat on Tuesday in the presence of the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita and his Mauritanian counterpart Ismael Ould Cheikh Ahmed,.

Also present was a number of ambassadors accredited to Morocco, in addition to representatives of elected institutions and local authorities.

The complex, whose design is inspired by the authentic Mauritanian architectural art, will be built on a 5,341 square meter area and will house the administrative offices of the embassy and the residence of the ambassador.

Speaking on this occasion, Mauritania’s ambassador in Rabat, Mohamed Ouled Hanani stressed that the project “will be one of the symbols of the distinguished relations between our two brotherly countries.”

He said the building will contribute to consolidating the “close and multifaceted ties” between Morocco and Mauritania.

He added that the leaders of both countries, President Mohammed Ould Cheikh El-Ghazouani and King Mohammed VI have constantly pushed these relations towards greater heights.

The diplomat also said that this complex could not have been built without the cooperation and support provided by the Moroccan authorities concerned who had facilitated the administrative procedures for the acquisition of the parcel of land and the acquisition of the building permit.

The project, which is scheduled to be completed in 18 months, embodies the vision of the Mauritanian president in terms of modernizing the country’s diplomatic system and improving the working conditions of Mauritanian diplomatic missions.

The ambassador said the Mauritanian government is keen to provide the logistical and human resources required by its diplomatic missions to function abroad.