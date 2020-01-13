Mauritania to give opinion on Libya crisis in Brazzaville

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani is invited to participate in the summit of the member countries of the High Level Committee on the Libya Crisis, Congolese FA Minister Jean Claude Gakosso announced Sunday in Nouakchott.This summit will be held on January 25 in Brazzaville, said Gakosso who had just delivered to the Mauritanian Prime Minister an invitation to President Ghazouani from his Congolese counterpart, Denis Sassou Nguesso, the President of the High Level Committee.

Mr. Nguesso has convened his peers of the Committee to make proposals on ways to end the crisis and help reconcile Libyan forces and brothers, the head of Congolese diplomacy added.

The latter stressed that the holding of general elections cannot be considered unless minimum reconciliation and a compromise are reached in this war-torn country.

He added that the situation in Libya “has entered a very disturbing turning point,” evoking a very big risk of internationalization of the ongoing conflict.

“The Libyan people have already suffered enough, and Africa must speak with one voice and be heard in the world, since there is already a process led by the United Nations represented by Mr. Ghassam Salamé”, Congolese envoy to Nouakchott went ton to plead.

Mr. Gakosso recalled the upcoming summit to be held in Germany, considering that Africa, which is primarily concerned, since Libya is an African country and a founding member of the African Union, cannot just fold its hands.