Mauritania to host US military exercise

United States Assistant Secretary of State for Political Affairs, David Hill, has announced in Nouakchott that the US military exercise Flintlock will take place next week in Mauritania.By Mohamed Moctar

Mr. Hill made the announcement in a press statement at the end of his meeting with President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani of Mauritania on Wednesday.

He said Flintlock, the largest US exercise in Africa, helps strengthen the US’s ability to work with its allies in the Sahel to address growing threats from terrorism and extremism.

The senior US official also expressed concern over growing instability in the Sahel, which for some years has seen an upsurge in terrorist attacks, especially in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

According to the official, he reaffirmed to his Mauritanian host his country’s unwavering commitment to its partners in the sub-region.

According to him, African solutions are needed for the great challenges facing the Sahel for its security, stability, democracy and economic development.

Hill also expressed the willingness of the United States to work closely with the Mauritanian head of state when he becomes president of the G5 Sahel in February.

Aside from Mauritania, the G5 Sahel includes Mali, Niger, Chad and Burkina Faso.

The Assistant Secretary of State said Washington supports the efforts of Mauritania and other countries at the bilateral level and through the G5 Sahel.