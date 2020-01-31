Mauritania to investigate former president over alleged abuse of power

The vice-Speaker of the Mauritanian National Assembly, Hamadi Ould Meimou, has announced the setting up of a parliamentary commission to look into the management of the country’s former president, Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz (2009 – 2019).The announcement was made at a plenary session of the Assembly last night in Nouakchott. At the end of the session, the commission will present its report to the parliament which, in the event of proven facts, will launch the procedure for the formation of a high court of justice.

The latter is the only one competent to prosecute the president of the Republic if he is accused of high treason.

The areas to be investigated include in particular the Chinese fishing company Poly Hong Dong, accused of plundering national fishery resources, the sale of state property in Nouakchott and the management of the SNIM foundation, a charitable fund financed by the National industrial and mining company, which exploits iron ore in Mauritania.

They also include the “National Oil Revenue Fund,” which contains the inputs from the Chinguitt oil well, production of which started in 2005, as well as the public solar lighting contract, the container wharf at Nouakchott port and the liquidation of the National import-export Company.