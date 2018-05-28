Mauritania vaccinates 7.3m cattle

Some 7.3 million heads of cattle in Mauritania have been vaccinated against contagious diseases during the 2017/2018 season, according to an official from the Livestock ministry.”This vaccination concerned both cattle and camels and small ruminants (sheep and goats)” Brahim Ould Taleb Moussa, the Director of Veterinary Services at the ministry indicates.

Speaking in an interview with the Mauritanian News Agency (AMI), Mr. Moussa explained that this preventive measure is part of the government’s drive to provide health coverage to livestock before its seasonal transhumance.

In Mauritania, livestock contributes 20 percent to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and supports directly or indirectly 70 percent of its rural population.

The country has 1.9 million heads of cattle, 1.5 million camels, 11.9 million sheep and 8 million goats.

Mauritania is grappling with severe drought this year due to the rainfall deficit of the past wintering season, severely affecting the agro-pastoral sector.