Mauritanian employers vow to create 6,000 jobs in 2020

The Mauritanian National Employers’ Union has committed itself to creating 6,000 jobs for young people by the end of the first half of 2020.By Mohamed Moctar

To this end, an agreement was signed on Tuesday evening by the President of the Employers’ Association, Mohamed Zein El Abidine Ould Cheikh Ahmed and the Minister of Employment, Youth and Sports, Taleb Ould Sid’Ahmed.

The new recruits will be integrated into various employers’ federations, namely agriculture, fisheries, construction, industry, transport, services and liberal professions, tourism and bakeries and pastry shops.

“This effort by employers will contribute to the implementation of the plans to employ a large number of unemployed young people through the creation of opportunities in various fields,” Minister Sid’Ahmed stressed.

The massive employment of young people can only be achieved through the implementation of a number of projects capable of transforming citizens’ ambitions and aspirations into a tangible reality, he added.

For his part, the head of the employers union explained that this effort was made possible by Mauritanian businessmen who are willing to support such commitments made as part of the electoral programme of the country’s new president.

Ould Cheikh Ahmed also announced the creation of a training and development centre that will soon open in Rosso (200 kilometres south of Nouakchott).