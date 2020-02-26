Mauritanian G5 Sahel battalion gets boost with EU vehicles

The European Union (EU) on Tuesday in Nouakchott, donated seven light unarmed armored vehicles to the Mauritanian battalion of the G5 Sahel joint force, an official source told APA.The donation was made by the European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, to the Minister of Defense, Hanana Ould Sidi, on the sidelines of the G5 Sahel Summit and the General Assembly of the Sahel Alliance.

“This is the most eloquent proof of the support that the EU gives to Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mauritania, the G5 Sahel member countries,” Ould Sidi said during the presentation ceremony.

He added that the joint force units need ambitious programs that include training and the provision of materials and equipment to enhance their operational capacity.

According to Ould Sidi, the donation accompanied by spare parts and repair tools, as well as the training of operation and maintenance staff represents significant support and added value for the Mauritanian battalion.

For her part, the European Commissioner said that in addition to the military component, the EU support provides for the creation of great development opportunities in the G5 countries.