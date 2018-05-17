Mauritanian peacekeeper killed in CAR militia ambush

A soldier of the Mauritanian contingent of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) has died in clashes with anti-Balaka militiamen.A statement by the Mauritanian army said the skirmish began when its battalion that was escorting a UN convoy was ambushed by the militiamen in Alindao village on Thursday.

During the ensuing gunfight, eight other members of the Mauritanian contingent were wounded, three of them seriously, the statement said, adding that 40 assailants were killed.

The Mauritanian Armed Forces have reaffirmed their ‘resolve to continue to work within the UN peacekeeping force and to exercise their right to self-defense, in accordance with the rules of engagement under the mission.”